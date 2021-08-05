Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 125 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $199.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.