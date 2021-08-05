Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

