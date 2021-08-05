Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 818 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $37.73.

