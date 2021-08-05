Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.28

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 1293682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 33.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$899.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.32.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.00 million. Analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

