Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,670 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -162.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

