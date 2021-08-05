Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,306 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 509,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,874,000 after buying an additional 87,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $299.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $183.02 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.07.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

