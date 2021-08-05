Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $62.13 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

