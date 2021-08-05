Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.78.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.