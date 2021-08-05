A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.25

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 798450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $14,501,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.