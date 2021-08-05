Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,919.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,919.92 and last traded at $1,827.13, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,919.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,659.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

