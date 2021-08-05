Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.63

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 33173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

