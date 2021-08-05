Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

