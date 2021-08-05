GeoDB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,245.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $69,245.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.56 or 0.00943150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00096538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044172 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,037,098 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

