1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of ONEM opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

