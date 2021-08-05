Citigroup Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.71.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.85. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.