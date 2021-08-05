Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.11

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.11 and last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 339897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.95. The firm has a market cap of C$682.02 million and a P/E ratio of 69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.75 million. Analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

