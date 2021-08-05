Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.05

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 110053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Several analysts recently commented on UNS shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.03. The firm has a market cap of C$691.76 million and a P/E ratio of -22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. Analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

