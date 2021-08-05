Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.22

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.22 and last traded at C$41.70, with a volume of 2269978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,011,800. Insiders have sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

