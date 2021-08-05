Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

