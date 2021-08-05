Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.63

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$170.63 and last traded at C$169.34, with a volume of 242435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.569999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

