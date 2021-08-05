Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.63

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$170.63 and last traded at C$169.34, with a volume of 242435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.
IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
