Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.92

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 482337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0006671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

