Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

TNA opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

