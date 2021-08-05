The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.36

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$78.36 and last traded at C$78.13, with a volume of 1299105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.61.

The stock has a market cap of C$94.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.71.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

