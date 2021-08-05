Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 1882332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. Insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,525 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

