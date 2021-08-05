Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.88

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.88 and last traded at C$37.79, with a volume of 774436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.93. The stock has a market cap of C$35.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

