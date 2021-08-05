AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.56

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 38830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$518.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.