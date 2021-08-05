AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.