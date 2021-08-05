Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.22

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 1435462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.37.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

