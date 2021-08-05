TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.50

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$137.50 and last traded at C$135.70, with a volume of 54384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 target price on TMX Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.54.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.