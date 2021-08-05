Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. Livent has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

