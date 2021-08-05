Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Virgin Galactic also posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

