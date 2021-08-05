Zacks Investment Research Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Sell

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSQ stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

