Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

