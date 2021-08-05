Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.