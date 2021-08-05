Wedbush Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $38.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

GTHX opened at $16.72 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $703.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

