Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,107,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

