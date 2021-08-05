Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 4,787 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,758 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 62.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 43.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $156.77 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

