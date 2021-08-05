Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $219.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

