G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,379 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $22.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.63.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

