Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.49

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.49 and last traded at C$44.43, with a volume of 20982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AND. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 39.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.34.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.3115082 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

