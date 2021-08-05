AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.66

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 276697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$616.30 million and a P/E ratio of 107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million. Research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

