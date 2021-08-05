Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Shares of 576 Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 637,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.