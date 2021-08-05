Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

NYSE HSY opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.