Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.92

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 124978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

