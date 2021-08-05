Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $67,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

