Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $160,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,240,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 354,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.