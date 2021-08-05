DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $6.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.85 on Monday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

