Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. Xperi updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Get Xperi alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.