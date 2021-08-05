McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Declares None Dividend of $4.50

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $29.84 on Thursday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

