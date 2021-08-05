McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Declares None Dividend of $4.50

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $29.84 on Thursday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.
McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McAfee Company Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
