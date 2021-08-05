Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Franchise Group stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

